Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

TOIPF stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

