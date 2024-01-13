The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 832,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Andersons has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,825. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 167,473 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

