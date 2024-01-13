The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $377.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.69.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

