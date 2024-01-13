The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

