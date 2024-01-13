The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

