The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,879 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

