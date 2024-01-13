The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.22. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $169.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.