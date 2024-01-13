The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 21.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

