The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $109,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,034,000 after purchasing an additional 215,468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,407,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

TTD opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

Read Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.