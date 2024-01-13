The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $90.35. 11,919,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932,130. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

