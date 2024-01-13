TIAA Trust National Association Takes $630,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Edison International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 22.4% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Edison International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

