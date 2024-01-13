TIAA Trust National Association Takes $666,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,342,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,081,000 after acquiring an additional 229,938 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

