Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
TTNP opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
