Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

TTNP opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

