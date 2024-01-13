TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.70.
TLA Worldwide plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Baseball Representation and Sports Marketing. The company assists the on-field activities of baseball players, including various aspects of a player's contract negotiation; assists the on-field and off-field activities of athletes; represents broadcasters and coaches in respect of their contract negotiations; and manages and produces events primarily in sports.
