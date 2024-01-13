Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Down 1.9%

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.66). Approximately 9,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 4,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.69).

Town Centre Securities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Town Centre Securities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

About Town Centre Securities

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.