Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.57. 1,016,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,546. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average of $211.33. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

