TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 6,035 Shares

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $45,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, January 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 17,302 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $130,284.06.

On Tuesday, January 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,702 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $20,346.06.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.95. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

