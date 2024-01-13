TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,291 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $46,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $68.50 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

