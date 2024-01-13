Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Trimble Trading Down 0.5 %

Trimble stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $781,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

