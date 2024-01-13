Truist Financial Boosts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $38.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut OneWater Marine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.53. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 710.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Further Reading

