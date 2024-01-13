Truist Financial Lowers Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target to $7.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lazydays Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.92. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $280.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,298,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,138,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. North bought 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,520.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 321,182 shares of company stock worth $2,012,145. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

