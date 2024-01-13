Tufton Capital Management Buys 500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after buying an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,388 shares of company stock worth $3,337,293 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,187. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

