Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 46,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.4% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $47.40. 30,454,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,972,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

