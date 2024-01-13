Tufton Capital Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 192,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,605,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 60,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,008 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COST traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $683.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $683.72. The firm has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

