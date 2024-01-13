Tufton Capital Management Has $298,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

SYK stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.72. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.80 and a 12 month high of $317.26. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

