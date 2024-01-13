Tufton Capital Management Has $7.58 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.12. 4,494,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

