Tufton Capital Management Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.19 and its 200 day moving average is $350.04. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $378.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

