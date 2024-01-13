Tufton Capital Management Sells 3,411 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.27. 3,593,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,659. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.