Tufton Capital Management Sells 380 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $368,418,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

