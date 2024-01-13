Tufton Capital Management Sells 5,164 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

