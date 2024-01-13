Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO Sells $138,785.90 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $138,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -374.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after acquiring an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,084,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

