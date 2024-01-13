Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $429.00. The company had a trading volume of 171,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $430.42.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

