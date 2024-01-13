UBS Group Raises PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $100.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $104.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5,714.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 175,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2,850.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

