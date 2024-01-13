UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

UCB Stock Up 1.9 %

UCBJY opened at $46.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. UCB has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Further Reading

