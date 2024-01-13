Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. 2,450,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,969. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

