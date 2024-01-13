Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $159.45 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.91 billion and $159.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.54 or 0.00015227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00167291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009439 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.6735618 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 912 active market(s) with $183,793,927.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

