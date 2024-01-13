United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

