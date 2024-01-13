United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $559.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

