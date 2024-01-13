Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Unity Software Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE U opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.53. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,378,366.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,254 shares of company stock worth $30,043,404 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

