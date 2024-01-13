Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Trading Down 16.2%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Universal Media Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

