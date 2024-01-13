Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $34,140.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $34,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,090 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $44,550.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $43,990.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $37,760.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $31,510.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $23,730.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $23,970.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $31.95 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Upstart by 65.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

