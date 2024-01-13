USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 280.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 362.1%.

USAC stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 159.40 and a beta of 1.34. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 42.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 279,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

