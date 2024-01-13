VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 1,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

VanEck Israel ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Israel ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

