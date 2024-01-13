Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 345,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 69,074 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 569,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 73,664 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 447.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 223,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 98,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 7,138,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

