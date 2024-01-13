Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $481.68. 449,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.64 and a 52 week high of $487.84. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.