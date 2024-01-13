Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $219.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $204.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $219.90.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

