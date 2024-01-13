Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.92% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 112,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

