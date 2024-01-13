Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. 335,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

