Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $31,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

