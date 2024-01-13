Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.47

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $77.47, with a volume of 2904238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

